Deputies looking for missing man who suffers from brain injury, memory loss

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are asking the public for help finding a missing man who suffers from a brain injury and memory loss.
Paul Billie, 25, was last seen leaving a treatment facility around 3:45pm on Monday on the 7000 block of Baxley Lane in Sarasota. He was picked up by an unknown man, described as white, who was driving a 2002 silver Infiniti I35 with a Florida license plate of NEAA50.
Billie may be traveling to Okeechobee County, where he has relatives and friends. He is described as Native American, 5'10" tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a full beard and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark-colored jeans, boots and sunglasses.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477.
