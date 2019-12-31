Cool and dry air moves into the Suncoast for two days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The front has moved to our south and cooler and drier air will continue to filter in all day.
Our high temperatures today will top out about 10 degrees cooler than Monday, Cloudy skies will give way to mostly sunny by afternoon and the evening will be clear but cool.
Temperatures will drop quickly after sunset falling into the low 60s after our afternoon high near 70. The temperatures at midnight should be in the upper 50s and mid 50s by dawn.
New Year’s Day will be sunny and cool with highs near 70. A rapid warm-up as winds shift and take us to near 80 on Thursday and Friday.
The next cold front will arrive Friday night into Saturday morning and bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms at that time. The front should pass south early Saturday and skies will then clear.
It will turn cooler on Sunday and be breezy.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.