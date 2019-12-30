Third man charged in connection to Sarasota murder

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A third man has been arrested and charged in connection to a March 2019 murder in Sarasota.
Charron Xavier Demarquis Martin, 24, was taken into custody and is being held without bond for a single count of murder in the death of 26-year-old Christopher Ramos.
Deputies say on March 8, Ramos was shot and killed at a home on Banneker Way in Sarasota. Two others, 21-year-old Sean Thomas and 17-year-old Davion Lee, were previously charged with murder in September.
The sheriff’s office says they received tips that Martin, Thomas and Lee were involved in Ramos’ murder immediately after his death.
Deputies say Martin fled to Philadelphia hours after Ramos was killed. Less than a week after the shooting, Thomas was arrested for Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon and Lee was arrested for Violation of Probation from a 2018 charge of Aggravated Assault with a Weapon.
“Anytime there’s a crime like this, we want to get somebody who’s gonna be brazen enough to murder somebody," said Sergeant Diana Darby with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. "These two, they’re no strangers to law enforcement.”
Deputies continued to investigate and got a search warrant from Thomas’ phone, where they say they found evidence that Thomas and Lee had two weapons, a 9MM and Smith & Wesson, in the days before Ramos was killed. According to deputies, a ballistics test showed Ramos could have been killed by one of the weapons the pair allegedly had.
Deputies say they were also able to determine through GPS data that Thomas and Lee were together in the street, less than 100 feet from Ramos’ home, during the time frame Ramos was murdered and that they were passengers in a vehicle, which left them looking for the person who drove the vehicle, who they say was Martin.
“It’s 2019. The technology that everybody uses everyday, we can use that in cases that we need to use it against you," Sergeant Darby said. "You’re leaving a footprint, a digital footprint wherever you go.”
A tipster told deputies that Martin had admitted driving Thomas and Lee to Ramos’ home to commit a robbery, not knowing Ramos was the intended victim and claiming that he did not know Thomas was going to kill Ramos. Deputies say Martin also spoke with someone regarding the murder, telling them details that only someone involved could have known, including what the inside of Ramos’ home looked like.
The sheriff’s office said Thomas and Lee killed Ramos in retaliation for a previous robbery and that there may be more details related to this case. They’re asking the community to continue to come forward and call investigators at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County at 941-366-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.