Suspect in alleged sexual battery of 72-year-old woman in North Port caught in West Virginia

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in North Port say the suspect in an alleged sexual battery of an elderly woman that took place earlier this month has been arrested in West Virginia.
Robert McKenzie, Jr., 28, was taken into custody in West Virginia, where he is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, false info to law enforcement, carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and conspiracy.
McKenzie will be extradited back to Sarasota County, where he’s facing charges of sexual battery and battery on someone 65-years and older.
Police say McKenzie had been living outside of the city in unincorporated Sarasota County in the Warm Mineral Springs area and believe he may have fled the area after police released this sketch:
The alleged sexual battery took place on Sunday, December 8 between 1am and 7am on the 13000 block of Tamiami Trail near Pan American Boulevard. The 72-year-old victim called police around 10:30am to report what happened.
Where exactly this took place and the nature of the possible sexual battery were details not released by North Port Police to protect the identity of the victim.
The victim reported the suspect left the scene of the crime riding a bicycle with blue and green striped fenders over the wheels. Police say DNA connects McKenzie to the crime.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.