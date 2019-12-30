Brother and sister charged with attempted murder in Sarasota drive-by shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A brother and sister are facing charges of attempted murder after a drive-by shooting in Sarasota.
Police say shortly before 3:15pm on December 22, near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Maple Avenue, the victims had stopped their vehicle in the roadway and were speaking with a person selling ribs along the roadside to find out if there were any left.
According to the victims, the two people in the vehicle behind them, later identified as 23-year-old Rajanique Graves and 17-year-old James Phillips, who are brother and sister, became angry.
After learning the ribs were sold out, the victims continued forward and when they reached Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Coconut Avenue, the victims say Phillips pointed a large gun out of the window of his vehicle and fired two shots at their vehicle.
One victim, who is pregnant, was struck in the left forearm and the bullet continued through her arm into her stomach.
After the shots were fired, the suspects fled.
The victims called 911 and had friends drive them to the hospital. Both are expected to survive their injuries.
Police say Phillips and Graves were arrested without incident during a traffic stop on Friday, December 27 near the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and U.S. 301.
Both were transported to the Sarasota County Jail.
Phillips is facing charges of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. Graves is facing charges of Principle - Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Principle - Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and Principle - Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. These are Principle charges because Graves is believed to have been the driver of the vehicle.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call detectives at 941-263-6067 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
