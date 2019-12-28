A Warm Winter’s Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In advance of a cold front we will see plenty of cloud cover with the occasional shower developing on Sunday. Late Sunday, slightly drier air will filter in bringing our rain chances down. Temperatures will be back up around 80 degrees. On Monday a cold front moves down the state and that front will take all day Monday to move through. By Tuesday, colder and drier air will move in bringing our temperatures back to seasonal readings. Highs will be in the upper 60′s with lows in the mid 50′s. New Year’s Eve night will be clear and cold for the outside festivities. The first day of 2020 we should see highs near 70 with lows in the 50′s. It will be a lovely day to start off our new decade!