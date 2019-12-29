Renovations to take place on New Pass Bridge in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a bridge that has thousands of cars passing over it each day. The Florida Department of Transportation will be renovating the New Pass Bridge during the middle of next year. Zack Terres works at Marine Max near the bridge. He tells us this bridge is a necessity for people on both sides of New Pass.
“If the bridge needs fixing they should fix it because it’s important for everyone going to and from for a lot of commuters, a lot of people going out on vacation that want to go out and golf and do certain things," said Terres. "So if the work needs to be done, it should be done.”
FDOT is proposing structural improvements to the bridge in June of 2020 with it being completed by late next year. You can expect delays during the project. FDOT says wear and tear on the bridge is just one of the factors why work needs to be done.
“Bridges in our region and we’re a coastal region, coastal part of the country are susceptible to greater corrosive elements, exposure to greater corrosive elements,” said Brian Rick, spokesperson for FDOT.
FDOT will be hosting on open house for residents regarding the New Pass Bridge Repair Project. That’ll be happening on Thursday, January 16th from 5pm-7pm at the Longboat Key Town Hall.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.