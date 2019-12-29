Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler made the second of two free throws with 2.3 seconds left in overtime to give the Miami Heat a wild 117-116 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Butler finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for Miami. The Heat improved the NBA’s best home record to 15-1 and moved back into second place in the Eastern Conference. Joel Embiid had 35 points for Philadelphia. Miami got a one-point win for the second straight night, after topping Indiana at home Friday. Philadelphia lost by one for the second straight night, after falling at Orlando on Friday.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 21 points and NBA-leading Milwaukee overcame Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence for the second straight night, beating the Orlando Magic 111-110. Antetokounmpo, the NBA MVP last season, also missed the Bucks' victory Friday in Atlanta because of back soreness. Middleton also had seven assists and five rebounds to help the Bucks improve to 29-5 overall and 16-2 at home. Ersan Ilyasova, starting in place of Antetokounmpo, had 17 points and 14 rebounds.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Mike Hoffman had a goal and two assists and the Florida Panthers overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-4. Evgenii Dadonov, Brett Connolly, Dominic Toninato and Anton Stralman also scored to help the Panthers win for the fourth time in five games. Chris Driedger made 35 saves in his fourth NHL start to improve to 3-1-0.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ian Books threw for 247 yards and one touchdown to lead 14th-ranked Notre Dame to a 33-9 victory over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl. Tony Jones Jr. scored on an 84-yard run and finished with 135 yards rushing. Game MVP Chase Claypool had seven receptions for 146 yards and one TD. Brock Purdy threw for 222 yards without an interception for Iowa State. The sophomore quarterback was unable to get the Cyclones in the end zone, though, after throwing for 27 touchdowns during the regular season. The Fighting Irish finished the season on a six-game winning streak a year removed from an appearance in the CFP national semifinals.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Malik Osborne scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half as No. 17 Florida State cruised to an 88-71 win over North Alabama. Balsa Koprivica scored 13 points while Trent Forrest had 10 points and six assists for Florida State (11-2), which has won seven of its games by 10 or more points.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan will meet with his football staff, including coach Doug Marrone, next week before making any potential changes. Khan's spokesman made the announcement in response to an ESPN reporter's tweet. The post cited unnamed sources saying Marrone “has been informed that he will be dismissed following Sunday’s game” against Indianapolis. Spokesman Jim Woodcock called the report “100% incorrect.” He adds that Khan "will meet with his football staff, which includes coaching and personnel, midweek next week.” The Jaguars are 22-28 in three seasons under Marrone and have lost 20 of their last 27 games.
MIAMI (AP) — Left fielder Corey Dickerson has agreed to terms on a $17.5 million, two-year contract with the Miami Marlins, according to a person familiar with the deal. Dickerson battled injuries last season but batted .304 with 12 homers, 59 RBIs and a .906 OPS in 78 games for the Phillies and Pirates. He's a nine-year veteran and a career .286 hitter from the left side who made the American League All-Star team with the Rays in 2017, when he hit a career-best 27 homers. Dickerson becomes the front-runner to start in left.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is doubtful to play in the team's season finale against Indianapolis because of an illness. The Jaguars downgraded Fournette the day before hosting the Colts. They also ruled out cornerback A.J. Bouye because of a wrist injury. Bouye and Fournette had been listed as questionable. Fournette tweeted that he won't “be able to play tomorrow due to the flu.” Fournette was hoping to start every game for the first time in his three seasons. The fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft has missed games because of injury and suspension.