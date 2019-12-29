Beachgoers remembering 2019, looking forward to 2020

LIDO BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - This is the last weekend of 2019. The new year is now just a few days away. ABC7 caught up with some people on Lido Beach. They talked about some of their highlights over the last year and what they are looking forward to in 2020.
“Oh gosh, I guess I had my 50th wedding anniversary and 75th birthday, so that makes it a pretty special year,” said Jim Frederick, a Sarasota resident.
“I really want to see change in myself this year, be better," said Lina Botyrius, a visitor from Toronto. "The stress of studying in University, I feel like I want to work on my time management skills, I want to wake up earlier, go to the gym more.”
“Just a lot of changes in the right way, I got a family a lot of kids, got a couple of kids graduating, a couple of kids moving ahead, so trying to see what the new year brings us,” said Mike Golden, a visitor from Arkansas.
New Year’s Eve is this Tuesday.
