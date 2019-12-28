SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Texting while driving law takes effect in this upcoming year, the sheriff’s office explains exactly what can get you pulled over.
On January 1st 2020, the new texting while driving will law will be enforced. Although the law went into effect this year on July 1-- residents were given a six-month grace period to adapt to the new law before law enforcement began issued tickets.
On January 1st, the law will now be enforced, which means no more warning citations.
Sarasota County Sheriff Deputy Matt Binkley explains what can get drivers pulled over and a ticket.
“Now in any active school zone or any active construction zone you cannot actively use your handheld device. It cannot be used in your hand. You need some type of hands free, some Bluetooth, some ear phones while those zones are still active.”
Once law enforcement sees the phone in your hand up to your face – you will be pulled over
”As of Jan 1st, it becomes a primary offense and I can use that probable cause to initiate a stop for the violation." says Deputy Binkley.
The ticket can be over one hundred and sixty bucks and earn you 3 points on your driving record.
As of now, Law enforcement can only issues warning, if caught texting while driving.
