Suspect’s live Instagram feed leads to his arrest in Florida

DELAND, Fla. (AP) -Authorities say deputies in Florida arrested a man wanted for grand auto theft after confirming he was inside a home by watching the suspect live on Instagram.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy verified they were at the correct house Thursday night by shining a flashlight in the window and seeing the light in the background of the video that Kevin Gaines was streaming live.
The 20-year-old Gaines surrendered after deputies and DeLand police officers surrounded the house in central Florida.
Online records showed no attorney listed for Gaines. Jail records show he was in custody on Saturday.
