Rain Saturday evening, but a decent weekend weatherwise.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We continue with amazingly above average highs yet again, and also with above average lows. Roughly +9 degrees over high norms, and +16 over normal lows over the last few days We will be around 77 degrees for highs on Saturday, and Sunday...+5 degrees over the normal. Heading into next week we will gradually fall to the year-to-date norms.
A rain event will occur Saturday afternoon/evening. Saturday morning we’ll start with partly cloudy skies, and gradually move to pervasive clouds, and rain from around 3:30PM through the 7:00PM hour. You’ll be likely to enjoy daytime activities, but bring an umbrella when starting off evening plans.
Winds will temporarily heighten, and come at us from the E/SE increasing air moisture. This will not last long, and lessen as we go through the overnight periods. Sunday will be just wonderful weatherwise. Look for rain early Monday ceasing by midday. The coming week after that will be cooler, drier, and mostly sunny going into New Year’s celebrations.
