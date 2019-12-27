SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Sarasota County health officials issued a “No Swim” advisory for Nokomis and North Jetty Beach of high levels of bacteria.
The beaches were closed earlier this week on Monday after a test came back positive with enteric bacteria.
Florida Department of Health spokesman, Steve Huard says the high levels of bacteria is coming from different kinds of pollution run-off
“The pollution comes from multiple sources, that while some of it is man-made, some of it is natural reoccurring bacteria from plant based materials that are decaying on the beach”.
Health officials urge not to wade or swim or even fish in the water area until the advisory has been lifted.
Swim advisory or no swim advisory, health officials say to be aware of any kind of germs when you go to the beach.
“We continually tell people if you have open wounds or sores the body, to keep them covered”, says Huard. “The need to be protected. We recommend after you leave the beach, after you’ve done your swimming for the day you use one of the showers at the beach - or go home and take a shower with soppy water. So that if you have any bacteria on you it will wash off”.
Florida Department of Health says they will be conducting another test on Monday to see if the bacteria levels decrease.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.