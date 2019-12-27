Police identify suspect in alleged sexual battery of 72-year-old woman in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in North Port say they have identified a suspect in an alleged sexual battery of an elderly woman that took place earlier this month.
Robert McKenzie, Jr., 28, is being sought by police with help from the sheriff’s office and U.S. Marshals. Police say he has been living outside of the city in unincorporated Sarasota County in the Warm Mineral Springs area and believe he may have fled the area after police released this sketch:
The alleged sexual battery took place on Sunday, December 8 between 1am and 7am on the 13000 block of Tamiami Trail near Pan American Boulevard. The 72-year-old victim called police around 10:30am to report what happened.
Where exactly this took place and the nature of the possible sexual battery were details not released by North Port Police to protect the identity of the victim.
The suspect is described as 5′8″ tall and 155 pounds with a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He has a visible tattoo on his left forearm:
The victim reported the suspect left the scene of the crime riding a bicycle with blue and green striped fenders over the wheels.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, there is a reward of up to $1,000 for a tip that leads to his arrest. Call U.S. Marshals at 941-915-7878. If you have any additional information on this case, reach out to North Port Police detectives at 941-429-7322.
