Motorcyclist dies two months after hit-and-run crash on SR70; other driver still sought

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist who was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on State Road 70 more than two months ago has succumbed to her injuries.
Florida Highway Patrol says 55-year-old Regina Curtis succumbed to her injuries on Christmas Eve. She was hurt in a crash that happened around 6:30pm on October 11.
Troopers say a man driving a white-colored Chevrolet Van was driving westbound on State Road 70, approaching the driveway of the Wells Fargo Bank on the 400 block of 53rd Avenue West.
According to troopers, the driver of the van turned left, crossing the eastbound lanes in front of Curtis, who was driving a 2009 Honda Rebel motorcycle, causing an accident.
Troopers say the van stopped briefly, as it had front end damage, and then the driver drove away from the scene by traveling through the Wells Fargo parking lot. After that, the van turned right onto State Road 70 and traveled north on 9th Street East.
If you have any information regarding this crash or the white van, you should contact FHP at 239-938-1800.
