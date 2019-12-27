Many hitting the malls after Christmas for gift returns

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Christmas is over, and sadly not every gift can be the perfect gift. Many are returning those imperfect gifts in exchange for more perfect ones.
Last year, the National Retail Federation estimated that $72-billion worth of items would be returned. That’s slightly more than 10% of retailers’ total holiday sales.
Consumers would be not only return those gifts, but also exchange them, or get cash or store credit. Many retailers tend to adjust their normal return policies during this time. Some will be more lenient or at least extend the time period for returns.
ABC7 spoke to mall officials before the holidays to see how they’re working to make the shopping experience go smooth even on days like this.
“We’ve expanded are parking lots, we introduced grass areas so there’s overflow and we have great traffic management,” said Lauren Clark, Marketing Director for The Mall at UTC.
You can check mall hours for more information.
