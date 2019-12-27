Law enforcement warn that empty boxes and empty homes can be inviting to thieves

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Now that Christmas is over, the question is what did you do with your trash?
Law enforcement agencies nationwide are warning people to break down their boxes so it does not advertise to thieves what’s inside. But they might be also looking for other signs.
Some local law enforcement agencies are posting reminders on their social media pages to put empty boxes in black trash bags or inside of bins after breaking them down. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office officials say thieves aren’t just looking at those boxes
“More often than not, they’re not just looking at things in your trash or on your porch, they’re looking to see if your house is secured, if you’re home, if your locks are unlocked, to make sure the locks of your house and car are locked and it appears as if you were home. Leave your lights on, have friends and family that you trust pick up the packages or mail that can be picked up in your porch, anything that can give away you’re not around,” said Melissa Conway, Public Information Specialist.
They also say to avoid posting on social media what kind of gifts you received or if you’re away from home because that’s an unwanted invitation to thieves.
