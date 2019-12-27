Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick was voted the Dolphins' MVP this season, but he might not even be a starter next year. That's one reason why Fitzpatrick might retire rather than play another season. He's a 37-year-old father of seven and wants to spend more time at home in Tampa with his family. On the field, Fitzpatrick is a big reason why the Dolphins have won four of their past eight games after an 0-7 start. But owner Stephen Ross has said the top priority in the offseason will be to acquire a franchise quarterback. Fitzpatrick would rather play than hold a clipboard.