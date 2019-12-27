Florida Ag. Commissioner, NRA Lobbyist battle over gun law

“I made a promise during my campaign that the NRA would have no influence over me or our department. I stand behind that promise,” Fried said in the news release. “The out-of-touch NRA simply can’t handle that they’ve lost control, they’ve lost in court, and they’ve lost revenue made at the expense of communities demanding common-sense gun safety. Despite the improved efficiency and accountability we’ve brought to concealed weapons licensing --- including up to a 98 percent cut in review times --- the NRA can attack me all they want. They can’t stop me from fighting to keep Florida’s families safe from gun violence.”