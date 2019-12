High today 80 that’s warmer than usual typical temperatures are near 72. It will be a bit breezy with easterly winds at 5-10 mph with gusts to 20. Mostly sunny. There’s a 20 chance of a shower. Stays warm and sunny into the weekend with warmer than normal temperatures in the low 80s but there’s still a slight chance of a shower. Cold front moves in late Sunday evening/night chance of showers bringing temperatures down to more normal values to end off and start 2020 under mostly sunny skies.