9-year-old girl spreads holiday love for children in scary situations

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Christmas is a day of giving, but there’s a 9-year-old girl who wants to spread that holiday spirit all year around.
As kids finish up opening all of their presents for Christmas, many went to Greenbrook Park in Lakewood Ranch to play. But one little girl there named Abby said she has much bigger things on her mind.
“I woke up one morning and I felt like I wanted to do something good," said Abby Simpson.
Big things often have small beginnings.
“I found money in my room and I put it in a basket, and my mom woke up and I said 'Mom, I want to do this.”
Abby wasn’t quite sure what “this” was yet, but she knew she wanted to make the world a better place and that always starts with kindness.
“Always be kind in the world and don’t be mean. Just do good things," said Simpson.
Except, it’s life. Sometimes bad things happen. So Abby decided to be there when they do.
“I like to do these bags," she showed. "They’re bags that I give to the Sheriff’s Office for the kids who they run into in situations like car wrecks or if the police get called to the house where there’s children, if their parents need something.”
It’s Abby’s Love. She fills the bags with things like coloring books, crayons, finger puppets, even squishy toys.
“When I have squishy toys they make me feel better, so I thought it would help them feel better," Abby added.
It does. Abby has already made 150 of her goodie bags thanks to donations she’s received from friends and family.
She delivered the first few batches to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, who put them straight into the hands of little ones that could really use some of ‘Abby’s Love.’
“We’ve always known she’s had this heart from the time that she could talk and walk," said Abby’s dad, Aaron Simpson. “But to see her actually using it and developing it into something that’s meaningful and that benefits not just herself but others, it means the world to both of us."
To her parents and to the kids she’s planning to keep helping year around.
“I’m really happy, it makes me happy," Abby said. "I think that Christmas time is a good time of the year to spread the happiness.”
