Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

BC-TRUMP
Trumps wish Americans 'Merry Christmas' as they mark holiday
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are wishing Americans a Merry Christmas as they celebrate the holiday with their family in Florida. In a video message recorded at the White House and released Wednesday, the first lady said, “The president and I want to wish each and every American a very merry Christmas." The president added prayers for U.S. servicemembers overseas, and expressed hope for “peace among nations.” The first family is spending the holiday at the president's private club in Palm Beach after attending a music-filled Christmas Eve service at a Southern Baptist Convention-affiliated church.
VENEZUELAN EXILED DANCERS
Miami ballet school a haven for Venezuelan dancing diaspora
MIAMI (AP) — A Miami ballet school and company has built a reputation as a haven for the Venezuelan dancing diaspora. More than 20 dancers of Venezuelan origin were playing various roles on a recent performance of the holiday favorite “The Nutcracker.” Some of these dancers are here seeking asylum after fleeing their crisis-torn nation, which is plagued by shortages of food and medicine. Venezuelans have been drawn to this company because the artistic director is a familiar name in the South American nation. Vladimir Issaev was ballet master at the National Ballet of Caracas from 1987 to 1997 before coming to Florida.
WIFE-ELDERLY EXPLOITATION
New wife, 26, charged with exploiting husband, 77, for money
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A newly married 26-year-old woman has been arrested on charges alleging she tried to cash almost $1 million in checks from her 77-year-old husband's account. Lin Helena Halfon was arrested earlier this month at Tampa International Airport. She is facing charges of money laundering, organized fraud and exploitation of an elderly person. A judge set her bail at $1 million. An arrest warrant says that when her husband, Tampa businessman Richard Rappaport, was notified by investigators about what his wife was doing, he said wanted to give his wife the benefit of the doubt.
SHOOTING IN HOME-THREE DEAD
Police: 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide; 4 children safe
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say three adults were killed in an apparent murder-suicide on Christmas Eve while four young children were inside the home. Lakeland police say the children were safely removed from the home after the shooting Tuesday night. The three dead adults all suffered gunshot wounds. Investigators did not immediately identify them or say whether any of them were related to the children. Police say all four of the children are believed to be younger than 10 years old.
NFL PLAYER-LAYAWAYS PAID
Rookie NFL player pays off layaway debts for 60 people
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A rookie NFL player has paid off the layaway debts of five dozen people at a shopping center store in Florida. Ulysees Gilbert, a linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Monday paid off thousands of dollars in debts for 60 people at a Burlington Coast Factory at the Shady Oaks Shopping Center in Ocala, Florida. Gilbert graduated from a local high school. He said he got the idea when he saw other professional athletes paying off layaway debts on social media.
SURFING SANTAS
Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida's Space Coast
COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Who needs a sleigh when you've got a surf board?Some 600 surfers dressed as Santa chose surfboards instead of sleighs on Tuesday during an annual Christmas Eve surfing fundraiser in Cocoa Beach, Florida.Almost 10,000 spectators also turned out for the 10th Annual Surfing Santas event along Florida's Space Coast.The surfing fundraiser raised $40,000 for the Florida Surf Museum and a nonprofit that helps people with cancer.
ORLANDO AIRPORT
Orlando airport has 50 million passengers in year
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida's busiest airport has crossed the 50 million-passengers-in-a-year mark for the first time.Officials with Orlando International Airport said this week that more than 50 million passengers had passed through the airport during the previous 12 months in October.It is the first time a Florida airport has had that many passengers in one year.Overall, passenger traffic increased by 9.2% for October, with domestic traffic up 11.2% and international traffic down about 3%. Airport officials say the drop in international traffic was due partially to the closure of Thomas Cook Airlines at the end of September.
DEPUTY SHOOTING-FLORIDA
Deputies fatally shoot Florida man who wounded sister
DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 65-year-old Florida man was fatally shot by deputies after he fired a gun at his 73-year-old sister, wounding her in front of them during a half-hour standoff. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says Harvey Cantrell's sister had called deputies Tuesday night to report that her armed brother was acting irrational and being abusive. About a half hour into the standoff, the sister came out of the front door with Cantrell behind her. Deputies say Cantrell fired his gun at his sister, striking her in the shoulder and face. Three deputies then fired at Cantrell, killing him.
JACKSONVILLE UTILITY
Utility ends privatization effort, despite $10 million spent
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The board of directors of a city-owned utility in Florida has pulled the plug on a privatization plan, even though the process has cost taxpayers $10 million.The board of directors of the Jacksonville-owned utility this week cancelled negotiations with bidders competing to buy JEA.The Florida Times-Union reports the cancellation is the latest fallout to come from a series of controversies that have beleaguered JEA’s leadership. Those include a now-canceled employee bonus plan that could have paid out hundreds of millions of dollars if JEA was sold and an undisclosed business partnership between ousted CEO Aaron Zahn and a JEA lobbyist.
AP-US-ESPN-REPORTER-DIES
ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff dies at 34
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff has died at the age of 34. The Connecticut-based sports network announced Aschoff died on Tuesday, his birthday, following a brief illness. Aschoff recently posted on Instagram that he had contracted pneumonia. Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011. During the past three seasons, he reported from college campuses across the U.S. for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN radio. A native of Oxford, Mississippi, and a 2008 graduate of the University of Florida, Aschoff previously covered recruiting and Florida football for The Gainesville Sun.