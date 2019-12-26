FIU puts streak on line vs Minnesota

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Daniel Oturu, Payton Willis and Alihan Demir have combined to score 49 percent of Minnesota's points this season. For Florida International, Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team's total scoring, including 47 percent of all Panthers points over their last five.