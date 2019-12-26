First Alert Weather: The warming trend continues with above normal temperature as we wait for the next cold front

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -High pressure will drive the forecast of the next few days with a sun and cloud mix and mild afternoons. Aloft, the dry air is slowly becoming higher in humidity and there is a better chance that a few of the east coast showers will make it to our coast today. Our rain chance is 20% for late in the day and early in the evening. It will be warm again with 80-degree days for today and tomorrow.
A cold front will approach this weekend and pass by on Monday. With the frontal passage will come a better chance for showers. Severe weather is not expected but scattered showers are possible and a slight cool down will start on Tuesday lowering our highs by five degrees. New Year’s Eve looks good with clear skies as the front will be well to our south. A good chance for showers and thunderstorms comes late next week with the approach of yet another front.
