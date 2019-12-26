Continued warm, and a bit less breezy. High to hit the 80f mark.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In what had been termed “Boxing Day,” in most of the english speaking world, will dawn over the Suncoast with a roughly 10% chance of pre-noon rain. Coming off an overnight low of around 63 we expect temperatures to climb to the forecasted high in quickened fashion.
This may be the driest day through next Tuesday. Generally, it looks that way. We are looking forward to a less breezy day. Wind direction should stay in a more constant setting being from the E/NE.
In sum...partly sunny from dawn through early/mid afternoon when we’ll see brightening skies...with a few more clouds coming over just before sunset.
