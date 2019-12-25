Record number of people traveling during the holidays including at SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People doing what they can to make it home for the holidays. Bryn Hamilton and her children hopeful their flight from SRQ to Toronto is smooth on this Christmas Eve.
“So far I’ve been nervous, make sure everything is on time but so far so good," said Hamilton. "We’re hoping to see Santa because we’re in the air tonight.”
AAA says more than 115 million people nationwide traveling for the holidays this year, that’s about a four percent increase compared to last year. SRQ officials say this season has been very busy for them as well.
They say they’ve seen more than a fifty percent increase in holiday travel.
“It’s been an incredibly busy couple of weeks starting with the Thanksgiving holiday and all the way here to Christmas," said Neal Cancellieri, an Operations Officer for SRQ. "We’ve had record breaking traffic this holiday season and just in general over the course of the past year, and it’s really put a strain on our facilities, but overall things have run very smoothly.”
If you are flying this holiday season, you’re being encouraged to check with your airline to make sure your flight is still on time.
