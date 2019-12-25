Police identify man whose body was found along shoreline on Longboat Key

By ABC7 Staff | December 24, 2019 at 12:25 PM EST - Updated December 27 at 10:31 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have identified the man whose body was found along the shoreline on Longboat Key on Christmas Eve.

Around 10:30am near the 100 block of Sands Point Road, the body of 59-year-old Octavio Utrera was found in the water along the beach shoreline.

Police say there are no signs of trauma or foul play. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine a cause of death.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to call police at 941-316-1201.

