Police identify man whose body was found along shoreline on Longboat Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have identified the man whose body was found along the shoreline on Longboat Key on Christmas Eve.
Around 10:30am near the 100 block of Sands Point Road, the body of 59-year-old Octavio Utrera was found in the water along the beach shoreline.
Police say there are no signs of trauma or foul play. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine a cause of death.
Anyone who may have any information is asked to call police at 941-316-1201.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.