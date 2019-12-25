“No Swim” advisories for two beaches in Sarasota County with high levels of bacteria

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you're heading to the beach on Christmas, you'll want to stay out of the water at two locations in Sarasota County.
Health officials have issued "No Swim" advisories for Nokomis and North Jetty beaches due to a high level of enterococci bacteria.
Water quality testing on Monday found the elevated levels of bacteria, which is typically found in fecal matter. Officials say it can come from a variety of sources, including pet waste and wildlife, stormwater runoff, and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills.
The City of Venice has ruled out stormwater runoff, septic systems and sewage spills as a source of the bacteria. There have been no sewage spills in the area and no recent rain events to create stormwater runoff.
Officials believe the elevated bacteria levels are from natural sources, such as birds and wildlife.
You can still visit these beaches and soak in the sunshine, but you should not go in the water or eat shellfish, such as crabs and shrimp, collected from these areas. However, you can still eat fish and fin-fish caught there.
Signs have been put up at the beaches to warn beach-goers. More tests will be conducted this week.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.