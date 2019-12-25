“No Swim” advisories lifted for two beaches in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Good news, beachgoers!
The “No Swim” advisories at Nokomis and North Jetty beaches have been lifted. They had been issued earlier this week due to a high level of enterococci bacteria, but county officials say tests conducted Friday meet both EPA and state recreational water standards.
Water quality testing on Monday found the elevated levels of bacteria, which is typically found in fecal matter. Officials say it can come from a variety of sources, including pet waste and wildlife, stormwater runoff, and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills.
The City of Venice has ruled out stormwater runoff, septic systems and sewage spills as a source of the bacteria. There have been no sewage spills in the area and no recent rain events to create stormwater runoff.
Officials believe the elevated bacteria levels are from natural sources, such as birds and wildlife.
