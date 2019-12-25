Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a woman was killed when a stolen car crashed and flipped onto the car she was in. An Orlando police spokesman says police spotted a stolen car Monday morning and began following it in unmarked cars as they plotted how to handle the situation. He says that's when the car sped off, striking a patrol car before running a red light and causing a crash that flipped it into the air and on top of another car. A passenger in the latter car died, and its driver was seriously injured. The men who allegedly fled in the stolen car also were injured and have been arrested.