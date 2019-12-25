A bit more sunshine and warmer for Christmas

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds will shift and warmer weather will begin on Christmas.
The cold air moving over relatively warm water has given us our cloud cover and, with shifting winds to the east, some dry air will be allowed to mix in and we will have more sunshine.
The combination of the sunshine and east wind will take us to the near 80-degree mark for a high Wednesday and Thursday.
The east wind will eventually draw in more moisture from the Atlantic and we will see increasing rain chances into the weekend.
A cold front will approach this weekend and pass by on Sunday into Monday. With the frontal passage will come a better chance for showers. Severe weather is not expected but scattered showers are possible and a cool down will start on Tuesday lowering our highs by five degrees.
