Warming For Christmas Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In the evening we will see mostly cloudy skies, but partial clearing by the midnight hour. Breezy conditions lessen overnight...low of 59. Christmas Day opens in glorious fashion as temps ramp up to hit around 79, then more cloudy conditions build mid-afternoon. No precipitation.
Particularly the high temp of 79f degrees is above the mean average of 72f for this date. The low of 59 is also a higher low than the Christmas Day average low of 53.
It will feel drier through Friday when east winds bring more moisture laden air. Look for rain showers in the late afternoon, and evening. More humid through the weekend. Rain early Monday.
