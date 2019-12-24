Mini reefs installed around Anna Maria Island to improve water quality

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local organizations are coming together and using their own time and money to help marine life on the Suncoast.
Fifty small reefs were put around Anna Maria Island last Friday to attract marine life that will help filter the water in polluted coastal waterways. Each unit can filter an average of 30,000 gallons of water a day.
Ocean Habitat builds them and places them under docks, but some of these reefs were also placed at homes and businesses.
The organization worked with the Center of Anna Maria Island to install the reefs. Next month, Ocean Habitat is planning on installing some of them in Sarasota.
