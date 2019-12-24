Local organization hosts networking luncheon for young men from Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Monday, there was a networking lunch to help young millennial men get their foot into the real world.
Millennials Paying It Forward is an organization that helps the younger generation.
The networking lunch called “The Link Up” was for male high school students and freshman college students only.
It took place at the North Sarasota Public Library.
Tekeya Peterson, organizer of the luncheon, says this is a good way to help the younger generation make connections to benefit their future.
“It is an opportunity for the younger generation from Newtown to be able to network with black men in whatever they choose to be,” Peterson said.
She says this program will hopefully inspire young men to become who they aspire to be.
