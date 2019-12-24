First Alert Weather: A warming trend starts on Christmas Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rains come to an end today as the low pressure area that caused our unsettled weather continues to drift away from Florida and farther into Atlantic waters. We will see a few clouds pushed into the area by the circulation around the low and winds will be breezy today. The High Surf Advisory and Rip Current Advisory will remain in effect till 7 pm this evening and a Small Craft Advisory is in effect through the morning.