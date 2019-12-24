Church of the Palms in Sarasota holds annual Christmas service

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One Sarasota church really getting into the holiday spirit today. Church of the Palms on Bee Ridge Road hosting their annual Christmas service.
The gathering featuring a band with lots of Christmas carols and the story of the birth of Jesus. It was supposed to be held on Siesta Beach, but the rain changed all that. They ended up holding it at the church so everyone could stay dry.
“It’s thoroughly enjoyable, we just enjoy meeting new friends” said Dr. Stephen McConnell, Senior Pastor of Church of the Palms. “And folks from all different walks of life join us and come off the beach and celebrate with us so that we can meet new neighbors and welcome them into our life here at Church of the Palms.”
Church of the Palms has been holding this service on the day before Christmas Eve for five years now. This is the first year they couldn’t host the event on the beach.
