Bradenton Beach considering tram to relieve road congestion

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - City of Bradenton Beach officials are looking to make it easier for visitors to get around by using a jitney tram
The tram would transport people from their cars along Cortez Beach between 5th Street and 13th Street South to the main area of the city in an effort to relieve congestion.
"I've had some calls thinking we're going to close down things and piers and stop people from parking, but it's all first, come first serve like it is now. It's just going to provide another service hopefully to get other people to move around the community without driving their car through," one city official explained.
The plan is still in the early stages and the city is working with the county to figure out how it would operate.
