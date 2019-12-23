23-year-old man arrested for vehicular homicide in crash that killed a teenage driver

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - Police have arrested 23-year-old Adonis Waters for vehicular homicide and causing a crash that killed a teenage driver in February in Bradenton.
Troopers say Waters was fleeing the scene of another crash in Bradenton and ran a red light and then hit a vehicle and killed the teen-aged driver.
Florida Highway Patrol were called to 26th Avenue E and 27th Street E after two vehicles collided around 11:30pm on February 9th.
Troopers say Waters was driving an Acura Integra that had been involved in an earlier crash in Bradenton and he was fleeing the scene in a reckless manner when he ran a red light on 26th Avenue E.
His vehicle collided with a Chevy Tahoe driven by 18-year-old Victoria Mobley of Bradenton. She was killed in the crash and her passenger, 18-year-old Nauryn Ta’Nina Laws of Bradenton, was seriously injured. Both had been ejected from the vehicle.
After the crash, Waters’ vehicle continued forward, hitting a barbed wire fence and a power box. He was critically injured in the crash. One of his passengers, 13-year-old Daniel Matias of Bradenton, was critically injured while his second passenger, 17-year-old Shaneece Bell of Palmetto, suffered minor injuries.
On December 20, Waters was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol and charged with vehicular homicide. He was also cited for no seatbelt and no seatbelt for passengers under 18.
