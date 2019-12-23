Woman reports being followed around Publix, approached in parking lot

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman called police after she says a man followed her around a Venice grocery store and into the parking lot.
It happened last week Wednesday at the Island Publix at 535 South Tamiami Trail. The woman told police that a man followed her around the store and then approached her in the parking lot as she sat in her car.
The woman immediately drove away and called the store to report the incident. She went to file a report with police the following day.
Police say it's unclear why the man followed the woman, but they've documented the incident and saved the video. However, at this point police say no crime has occurred and they are not sharing a photo of the man.
Police say they have increased patrols at the store and have asked the woman and store management to report if he is seen on the property again.
Police remind everyone to be aware of your surroundings and to follow your instincts.
