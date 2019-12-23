Police in North Port searching for missing 17-year-old girl

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Have you seen 17-year-old Katie Sims?
North Port Police say she was last seen Saturday at the Circle K on Grand Venture Boulevard, where she was seen walking to a black SUV around 4am.
Police say the teen may be trying to reach Jacksonville, where she has family. A blue and white BMX-style bicycle with a red wheel was also missing from her home.
She is described as white, 4′8″ tall and 115 pounds, with short, dirty-blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a camouflage shirt.
Police say they are trying to find Sims to make sure she is okay.
“We’ve been using all of our resources to try to track this young lady down,” said Josh Taylor, spokesperson for the North Port Police Department. “She’s not an endangered missing person, we believe that she left on her own free will. However, she’s under 18 years old and her family is very concerned about where she is at.”
If you have any information, call detectives at 941-628-8315.
