Many are out shopping on the last weekend before the Holidays

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you still haven’t finished your Holiday shopping, no worries there are still hundreds who are heading out to local malls to finish up.
The Mall at University Town Center in Sarasota sees more than one hundred thousand shoppers during the holiday season. But despite the increase of people, mall operations have been extended to make sure shopping runs smoothly.
“We’ve extended our parking lots, we’ve introduced grass areas so if there’s overflow, great traffic management” says Lauren Clark, the Marketing Director at University Town Center. "There’s extended hours. So when you come here, you’re going to have a great experience - You’re going to find a spot and get in and out” says Clark.
Plus stores have increased the amount of workers to help shoppers check out faster.
“Well we try to do it really fast, we have about 3 registers at our store. There so we have people working everywhere. So it’s about 20 minutes to get through the line and checked out” says Carmela who works at the GAP.
Friday was the last day to buy gifts on-line to make sure they arrive before Christmas. Now going out to malls and stores is only way to make sure you have that perfect gift in time.
"We’ve been pretty busy and now we finally have time to come shopping for our family and friends” says Gianna.
Shoppers tell me the mall can get hectic and to pack some patience when you’re here.
The UTC closes today at 10pm. The mall will be opened Monday and on Christmas Eve for those who are cutting it close on time.
