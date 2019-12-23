First Alert Weather: Periods of rain today before we clear out

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A low-pressure area will move across north Florida and drag a cold front across the peninsula today. Winds will pick up across the area today and there are wind and water related advisories up for the area. These include a Small Craft Advisory, High Surf Advisory, and a Rip Current Advisory. Rain showers should come to an end by tomorrow morning and Tuesday will be partly sunny.
Christmas day looks fine, with a partly sunny sky and warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70′s. We should stay rain free starting tomorrow lasting into the weekend.
