Deputies say intoxicated man threatened to “kill every single one of you cops”

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The sheriff’s office say a Bradenton man stuck a lit cigarette in a propane container and later yelled at deputies saying, “I will kill every single one of you cops.”
Sunday, just before 5pm, deputies were called to the Marathon gas station on 15th Street East after a person reported seeing 52-year-old Michael Cash hanging around outside and trying to stick a lit cigarette in the end of a propane container on the outside of the building.
Deputies say when they arrived, Cash was laying on the ground next to a park space with an open can of Natural Ice and two unopened cans next to him.
Cash was intoxicated, according to deputies, who say he was slurring his speech and stumbled while attempting to walk around.
While Cash was being put in a patrol car to be taken to the hospital to be medically cleared, deputies say he began to yell, saying, "I will kill every single one of you cops" and "I'll take care of you when I get out of jail."
Cash is now facing charges of a threat of death with serious bodily harm to a law enforcement officer.
