Wet and Windy on Sunday and Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will produce waves of rain, strong gusty winds and bring about some warmer than normal temperatures for us through Monday. We could see rainfall amounts range from .25 inches to over 1.60 inches for some locations along Florida’s west coast through Monday. Advisories are being posted for the west coast of Florid’....a Gale Warning until 1 PM Sunday for Waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 to 60 Nautical Miiles (NM)-Waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 to 60NM. A Small Craft Advisory until 1 PM Sunday for Waters from Bonita Beach to Englewood FL out 20 to 60 NM. Small Craft Advisory until 1 PM Sunday for Coastal waters from Bonita Beach to Englewood FL out 20NM--Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20NM-Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM..