A Soggy Night and Start To the Holiday Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Showers and possibly some thunderstorms will continue tonight and into the overnight time period with lows in the mid 60′s. Rainfall accumulations could be as high as 1 inch across the area. Winds will begin to shift around from the SE to the WSW, in advance of a cold front moving across the state, on Monday night. Winds will be around 10-20 mph and Small Craft Advisories are in effect through tonight. Monday we will see partly cloudy skies during the morning hours and then, after 2 pm we will see occasional showers developing. Highs will be a seasonal 72 degrees with winds out of the W at 15-25 mph. Rain chances are 50%. After the front passes through, we will cool off on Tuesday to a highs in the upper 60′s to 70 degrees. The cold front won’t have a lingering effect as the rest of the week will be warmer than normal with readings getting into the upper 70′s and 80 degrees.