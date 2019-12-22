Semitrailer inflicts major damage on closed Florida landmark

By Associated Press | December 22, 2019 at 6:04 PM EST - Updated December 22 at 6:04 PM

YEEHAW JUNCTION, Fla. (WWSB) - A closed Florida landmark has suffered major damage when a semitrailer plowed into it.

Parts of the Desert Inn in tiny Yeehaw Junction, Florida, collapsed when a truck hauling orange juice smashed it early Sunday. No one was seriously hurt.

The inn is the centerpiece of Yeehaw Junction, a tiny respite off Florida’s Turnpike between South Florida and Orlando.

According to a 2013 article in the Orlando Sentinel, the Desert Inn dates to 1889 when it was a barroom and brothel for cowboys and lumberjacks and the look of the place hasn’t evolved much since.

Before its closure last year, it was a motel and restaurant.

