Santa has breakfast with kids in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Santa made a quick stop here on the Suncoast before he goes on to deliver toys to millions of kids around the world!
Dozens of kids and their families went to the 15th annual breakfast with Santa on Saturday morning.
It took place at Newtown Estates Park.
The event was hosted by Sarasota County Parks and Recreation.
Event goers enjoyed some free breakfast along with holiday music.
“It means a lot for us to have Santa and for him to get gifts and when he grows up he can pass it on to how we’re doing to his family,” Enrique Jimenez, a parent, said.
“We just want to convey that we’re wishing everybody a happy holiday season and make sure that if there’s any kids out there that may not get a toy this Christmas at least they’ll be able to get something from us,” Veronica Ramirez, a parent, said.
The kids did not leave empty handed after meeting Santa.
There was also a toy giveaway and kids were also able to do arts and crafts.
