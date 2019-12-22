Rain Continues To Dampen Weekend Plans

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Throughout the Suncoast we will see rain, and some areas can expect up to 3 inches in a 12 hour period. While this helps our rain deficit...it can also be considered ill-timed. A good shopping day.
Windy conditions throught the area. Small Craft Advisories in effect for area waters. Gusts can be expected to reach just over 20mph, however we’ll see constant breezes from 10 to 12mph.
On the upside we will see highs reaching the mid 70′s, and lows in the evening, overnight period, will be in the mid 60′s. Have a great day.
