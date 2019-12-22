Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-SCI-BOEING-CREW-CAPSULE
Boeing capsule returns to Earth after aborted space mission
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing has safely landed its first crew capsule after an aborted flight to the International Space Station. With a test dummy and no astronauts aboard, the Starliner descended into the Army's White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico before dawn Sunday. Red, white and blue parachutes popped open and air bags also inflated around the spacecraft to ease the impact. This first test flight was cut short and the space station docking canceled because of an improperly set clock on the capsule. It threatens to set back Boeing's effort to launch astronauts for NASA next year.
AP-US-SAVING-SEAGRASS
Scientists struggle to save seagrass from coastal pollution
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Efforts to clean up U.S. waterways are helping bring back seagrass beds. The beds provide huge benefits to coastal environments and the creatures that live in them. From Boston to Tampa, researchers are finding that upgrades of municipal sewage plants have improved water quality and created an environment more welcoming to seagrass. Poor water quality had led to the demise and, in some cases, the disappearance of seagrass in coastal areas. Seagrass is often seen as a gauge of the health of marine ecosystems. While there are signs some seagrass is rebounding in the United States, the global picture is more mixed.
TRUMP
Trump slams 'unfair' Pelosi delay, rallies conservatives
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is encouraging young conservatives to stand up to what he calls the “radical left" days after he was impeached by the House. Trump told students in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the conservative conference organized by the group Turning Point USA that “each of you are on the front lines of defending our way of life." Trump complained about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's delayed transmission of the articles of impeachment to the Senate, which may delay a trial in the GOP-controlled chamber. Trump told young conservatives that ït's so unfair," adding, “They are violating the Constitution.”
BABY DROWNS
Infant drowns in family's tub; no charges yet filed
HOBE SOUND, Fla. (AP) — A 9-month-old Florida baby drowned in his family's bathtub and detectives are investigating. Martin County investigators say Cameron Davis died Friday. His mother told them that the boy's father had been asleep, but she thinks she told him the baby was in the tub. She also thinks she might have fallen asleep. She estimated the baby had been in the tub for 20 minutes before he was found face down and blue in the water. The couple has two other young children. No charges have been filed.
FLU SEASON-SOUTH
Flu continues to hit South hard
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The flu season is continuing to hit southern states hard as influenza begins to spread across the country. The flu season got off to an early start in the Deep South. The most recent weekly flu report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds high levels of flu-like illness in 19 states, including most southern states. So far in the 2019-2020 flu season, CDC has reported 19 flu-associated deaths among children.
AP-US-COLD-CASE-MURDER-FLORIDA
New DNA testing in 1981 murder leads Florida police to coach
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Detectives say they have solved the 1981 killing of a Florida woman using advanced DNA testing that led them to the football coach of one of her sons. The Lakeland Police Department said 58-year-old Joseph Clinton Mills has been arrested on charges he raped and killed Linda Patterson Slaten. Police say her 12 and 15-year-old sons were sleeping in their rooms the night the 31-year-old woman was killed. Mills told detectives he twisted a wire hanger around her neck while having sex. Fingerprints from an unrelated 1984 arrest and recent DNA gathered by detectives matched evidence from the crime scene.
BC-US-SCI-BOEING-CREW-CAPSULE
Boeing capsule launches to wrong orbit, skips space station
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing's new Starliner capsule is in the wrong orbit after launching for the first time and will have to skip its visit to the International Space Station. Friday's liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, went well until a half-hour into the flight, a crucial dress rehearsal before launching astronauts next year. The Starliner _ empty except for a test dummy and station supplies _ burned too much fuel trying to get into the right orbit. Boeing says it has no idea why the spacecraft timer failed to work properly. The capsule will land in New Mexico on Sunday.
JEFFREY EPSTEIN
House asks for documents in Epstein probe from DOJ
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — House Democrats are asking for documents from federal prosecutors and Florida law enforcement officials as part of a probe into how financier Jeffrey Epstein received a secret plea deal more than a decade ago after he was accused of molesting underage girls.The House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, asking for all emails about the plea deal and how victims should have been notified. Epstein killed himself in his New York City jail cell in August after federal agents arrested him on new sex trafficking charges.
AP-LT-MEXICO-CRUISE-SHIP-ACCIDENT
6 hurt in Carnival cruise ships accident at Mexico's Cozumel
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A cruise ship has scraped another while docking in the Mexican Caribbean resort of Cozumel, damaging at least one of the boats and resulting in minor injuries to six passengers. Carnival Cruise Line says the Carnival Glory was maneuvering when it “made contact” with the Carnival Legend Friday morning. Videos shot by startled passengers show the noisy, slow-moving accident which left the part of the Glory mangled at the stern. The cruise line says it is assessing the damage but the seaworthiness of the ships was not impacted. Six people came to the Glory's medical center for evaluation for minor injuries.
TRUMP
Trump escapes chill of Washington for Florida holiday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has escaped the chill of Washington and his impeachment to celebrate Christmas and New Year's in Florida with family and friends. Trump flew to his private resort Friday, two days after the House impeached him. One ally says Trump is “mad as hell” about the delay in his Senate impeachment trial, with Republican and Democratic leaders unable to agree on procedure. Trump may vent his frustration during his scheduled address Saturday to conservative student activists attending the Turning Point USA conference in West Palm Beach.