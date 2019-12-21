Temple Emanu-El in Sarasota hosts dinner and celebration tonight ahead of Sunday’s first night of Hanukkah

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first night of Hanukkah is Sunday night, but one Sarasota Temple getting the festivities underway tonight.
Temple Emanu-El on McIntosh Road hosting an intergenerational dinner. There were traditional Hanukkah foods such as potato latkes, a silent auction, games and crafts, a menorah making contest and visit from Judah Maccabee. This is something the temple does every year.
“Tonight is about the beginning of the festival of lights, the time when we increase the light in the world,” said Rabbi Michael Shefrin. “We find hope in the stories of old and courageous figures to model ourselves after and we come together as a community to pray and we come together to enjoy and celebrate and to be of service to God and to those around us.”
The eight nights of Hanukkah runs from this Sunday night until Monday, December 30th.
